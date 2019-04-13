The GIMPA TEIN Chapter: Working Hard For Victory 2020

The Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN), GIMPA Chapter as part of the school’s holistic SRC celebration carved out essential programs and activities to enhance the chances of the great party in their quest to win the highly anticipated election in 2020.

These programs which have been carefully thought about and deemed feasible for execution have started from the 8th to 12th of April, 2019. The following are some of the programs which took place during the past days of the celebration.

Colossal registration of new and continuing students

Issuing of TEIN ID Cards to certify students as a bona fide members of the association

Mammoth sensitizing exercise by various executives on the need for every student to be part of the big umbrella

Distribution of T-Shirts with related designs and inscriptions of the association.

The presence of the deputy national youth organizer, Edem Agbana and past students’ leaders of the party has attached more relevance to these exercises.

Friday, which is the most preferred day amongst all was marked by huge performances from prominent artist namely Fina, Sefa, Article Wan, Tulenkey, the outstanding Kofi Mole and many others.

In conjunction, TEIN GIMPA organized an end of program party christened TEIN corner, which encompasses all students to have a feel at all the goodies available for the party. Amidst several eating and drinking were free kebabs, free drinks of different genres as well as melodious and display of music and dance respectively to climax activities for the SRC week celebration

The theme for the week celebration 2020 is a must let’s all get involved was reiterated by the assiduous executives of the fraternity on campus in the quest to urge teeming youth and students of the institution to rally behind the NDC for victory come 2020.

BY: WISDOM KOFI ADZAKOR

YOUTH ACTIVIST