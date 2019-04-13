GES Exposed!! PTA Not Aware Of New School Uniforms

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has incurred the wrath of the Parents Teacher Association (PTA) following the new School Uniform policy for Junior High Schools introduced by the GES this week.

According to the National President of the Parent Teacher Association, Alexander Danso, the GES sidelined the PTA as major stakeholders to introduce the new policy.

"The Association was never consulted by the GES",

Speaking on Eyewitness news he said it was unfair that GES relegated such major stakeholders to the background.

“It is up to the GES to invite all the stakeholders, especially the major stakeholders who are the parents. We were not consulted, we are not invited. The child is supported by three pillars, the government, the teacher and the parents, definitely, one cannot think and act alone, it has to be a collective effort of three stakeholders. They [GES] don't have to relegate parents to the background like parents don't know anything about education,” he said.

He urged the government to make a conscious effort next time to include parents in such major decisions.

“Whether it is an oversight or forgetfulness, whatever it is, we are saying that next time around the parent should not be forgotten,” he said.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) announced the introduction of a new school uniform for Junior High School (JHS) students on Thursday.

Students are expected to start wearing the new school uniform from next academic year, 2019 – 2020.

An educationist, Annis Hafar has backed a decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to introduce a new school uniform for Junior High School (JHS) students in the country.

According to him, the introduction of the uniform shows that GES is paying attention to JHS students.

“Bringing in something new never hurts, we live in a very dynamic world, we don't want things to be so static. We want the children to see that it is a new day, there are new expectations and there is nothing wrong with changing uniform as long as there is enough for them to wear. The psychology is important in the sense that they would feel we are paying attention to them[Junior High School (JHS) students]. Being hygienic is part of a school system that supports the psychology of student, ” he said.

But a Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said the introduction of the new school uniforms by the New Patriotic Party(NPP) administration is a misplaced priority.

