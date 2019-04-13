Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13.04.2019 General News

Sankore Chief Praises Akufo-Addo For Visiting By Land, Not By Air

Staff Writer
Sankore Chief Praises Akufo-Addo For Visiting By Land, Not By Air

The Chief of Sankore, in the Ahafo Region, Nana Ogyedom Appiah Kubi Pabo Katakyie IV, has applauded the PresidentAkufo-Addo, for visiting Sankore “not by air but by road.”

According to the Chief of Sankore, “it is rare for a sitting President to defy the terrible conditions of our roads to be here with us. The President could have decided to end his tour in Goaso, but for his love and fervent regard for the people of Sankore, he decided to begin his tour of Ahafo here.”

Nana Ogyedom Appiah Kubi Pabo Katakyie IV made this known at a durbar held in honour of President Akufo-Addo, in Sankore, at the commencement of the President's 2-day tour of the Ahafo Region on Friday.

4122019103605 0f72ylkxwr thechiefofsankorenanaogyedomappiahkubipabokatakyeiv

In his remarks, the Sankore Chief told the President that “You have done a lot in only two years. We have heard and have seen. Even if we are blind, we are not deaf. Continue on this path.”

He assured President Akufo-Addo that “the Chiefs and people of Sankore are solidly behind you on whatever you will do to ensure progress and development for Ghana. Pay no heed to petty gossip. It takes courage to run a government, and you have it. Sankore is behind you.”

4122019103605 0f72ylkxwr thechiefofsankorenanaogyedomappiahkubipabokatakyeiv

He expressed the gratitude of the people to President Akufo-Addo for creating a new region for them.

“We said we wanted our own region, we had knocked on all doors, sent petitions to wherever it is required, way before I was born. But President came, checked the books and agreed with us that, indeed, we needed our own region. Only Akufo-Addo will do this for us. We are grateful,” he added.

4122019103605 k5fri7u2h0 presidentakufoaddowithaqueenmotheratsankore

With Sankore having produced seven of the nation's best cocoa farmers over the years, the Sankore Chief deplored the terrible nature of the road network, stressing that if the roads, especially those for the transportation of cocoa, are fixed, “I can guarantee that no matter the number of years you wish to be President, we will help you to achieve that.”

– citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

58 minutes ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line