Accused Minister Denies Awarding School Uniform Contract To Relative

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa on Thursday announced reforms to the current educational system including replacing the existing primary school curriculum and introducing new uniforms for JHS pupils.

The introduction of the school uniform is a psychological strategy to make the pupils see themselves as part of the Senior High School education system rather than the JHS, the Education authorities have said.

This has been criticised with reports that the introduction of the uniform is to serve the interest of the Education Minister who has given the contract to his brother.

But Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the stories are untrue.

He said the news making the rounds on social media was without merit and the figment of someone’s imagination, designed to cause disaffection towards him.

The Minister stated categorically that he has no relative by the name Ebenezer Opoku Prempeh who was variously referred to as his brother, son and nephew in a story on social media.

