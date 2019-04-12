Ministers, MPs, Who Break Vigilante Law Will Be Prosecuted—Akufo-Addo Warns

President Akufo-Addo also announced that the cycle of politically-related acts of violence and vigilantism that occurs in Sankore, in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, is soon coming to an end.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, which is currently before Parliament, when passed, should deal effectively with the worrying phenomenon of vigilantism not only in Sankore but in all parts of the country.

Expressing his disgust at the spate of politically motivated violence in Sankore, he indicated that “this cycle of violence taking place in Sankore ends today.”

He assured residents that, as opposed to what happened in the run-up to the 2016 elections, where Sankore became a hotbed for clashes and attacks on residents, “in the 2020 elections, I give you my personal promise, it will not happen here in Sankore.”

President Akufo-Addo added that persons who resort to the use of violence to win an election are, automatically, not the people’s choice.

“If you are, then there is no need to intimidate people into voting for you. The people themselves will rally together to vote for you. That is what we want to see here in Ghana – peaceful, free elections. If you are going to rely on violence and bloodshed, then it would appear that you are not the one the people want. I repeat, this will not happen again,” he said.

The President continued, “We are not going to allow Ghanaian politics, Ghanaian democracy, to be compromised by these acts of violence and thuggery. It will not happen again.

“Since October 2018, we have not heard any news of political violence in Sankore. We will continue to monitor the situation. I also call on you to be alert, and help me to ensure that peace continues to reign here in Ghana, especially here in Sankore.”

---Myjoyonline