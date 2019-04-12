Parents Blast Gov’t Over New School Uniforms

Some Ghanaian parents across the sixteen Regions of Ghana have expressed dissatisfaction over the introduction of the new school uniforms by the Ghana education service.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Thursday said it will in September this year introduce the new uniforms for Junior High School (JHS) pupils.

GES Director-General, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa said the uniform will be used in addition to the existing School ones, from next academic year to prepare the pupils to appreciate the fact that they are in transition from primary to secondary school.

Prof Amankwa who was addressing the press in Accra affirmed extensively that, the change of the uniform had become necessary as the current one had made it impossible for JHS pupils to distinguish themselves from their junior colleagues in the primary level.

The uniform comes in a form of a brown and white striped shirt with the Ghana flag, a graduation cap, a certificate and books printed in it to be worn over a ‘Kaki Skirts’ for girls and over a ‘Kaki Shorts’ for boys.

The cost of the uniforms will be paid by parents while the government catered for that of those in deprived areas as per existing arrangements.

Expressing their respective views in line with the new uniforms, some Ghanaian parents Hot 3.9FM’s news reporter Nancy Adjetey spoke with, pulverized their anger on the government for introducing the new uniforms.

According to the aggrieved parents, they are in distress so the government should stop pushing for the new uniforms since there are more pressing issues to solve.

“The change of school uniforms wouldn’t bring improvements into the academic work. The President and his government should see to it that the level of academics is improved because the level of performance has declined drastically,” they added.

Kindly listen to the full interview in the audio below!

Source:HotfmOnlinegh.com