Loan For Completion Of KATH’s Maternity, Children’s Blocks Approved

Parliament has approved two loans amounting to 155 million Euros to finance the modernisation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The completion of the long-abandoned Maternity and Children's Block at the hospital is expected to be taken care of under the loan.

The eight-storey project, which began in 1974, has been suspended since 1979.

The construction, under a turnkey arrangement, is now expected to take 3 years.

Gov't working to complete KATH Maternity block – Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, in January 2019 assured of government’s plans of getting the 40-year old maternity block at KATH completed.

Work stalled at the project site some forty years ago, and successive governments have not ensured its completion to cater for pregnant mothers and their babies.

Congestion at the maternity wards of the hospital has resulted in what has been described as needless deaths of babies delivered at the wards.

An estimated figure of $100 million is required to complete the maternity block.

Last year, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, raised more than GHc 10 million to put up a new Mother and Baby Unit to ease congestion at the old ward of the KATH.

Speaking to journalists at the Thanksgiving and awards ceremony for staff members of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Mr Osei Mensah said Government is working hard to get the project completed.

“We are doing all that is within our limit and power to ensure that the funds are secured for the completion of this particular project and some other facilities. We anticipate that if we don't have any hitches, maximum in two months time, we should have signed the agreement and everything will be in place for us to initiate the completion of this particular project,” he disclosed.

–citinewsroom