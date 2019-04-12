Concerned Teachers Back New GES Curriculum

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CTT) has welcomed the introduction of a new curriculum at the basic level as part of ongoing reforms in Ghana's education sector.

The Director of Communications at the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ayikwei Awuley Adokwei described it as “a step in the right direction.”

Mr Adokwei, speaking to Citi News, said the new demands meant “there is the need for teachers to instil some kind of creativity into the children we are teaching.”

He was also pleased with the English language, Ghanaian language and French being moved under the umbrella of literacy.

Mr Adokwei also welcomed the introduction of history saying “there is a need for the children to know what pertained in Ghana in the past.”

He further urged teachers to embrace the training for the new curriculum.

“We know for sure there will be education and training for teachers and the organisation has already started and so teachers should get involved and be trained so that in the 2019/2020 academic year, starting in September, this thing can be rolled out.”

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, on Thursday announced the new reforms at a press conference in Accra.

The GES has said it will ensure the training of 150 master trainers nationwide on the new curriculum.

These master trainers will, in turn, train 3,900 district and regional trainers.

In the end, the GES is hoping 152,000 KG and primary school teachers will be trained across the country by the master, regional and district trainers.

New uniforms

The GES also announced the introduction of a new school uniform for Junior High School (JHS) students.

Students are expected to start wearing the new school uniform from next academic year.

