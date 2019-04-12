58.9m Euros Contract Approved For Kumasi Airport Project

Parliament has approved an EPC/Turnkey contract of 58.9 million euros between the Government of Ghana and Contracta Construction UK Limited for the execution of the development of phase three of the Kumasi Airport.

The scope of works for the development of the Kumasi International Airport Phase III are the development of a 2, 5522 m2 terminal building extension, new fire station, new fire access road and new air control tower.

Others are the development of a 9,000 m2 car park extension, 4,200m2 access road extension and two new boarding bridges.

The scope of works on the airside includes a 7,731 m2 apron extension, a 202,805 m2 runway strip an airside service road.

Under the contract, Deutsche Bank AG London Branch is providing the financing under an export credit arrangement; while the UK Export Finance (UKEF) is providing the export credit guarantee to enable Deutsche Bank AG London Branch to lend under this arrangement.

The financial package provides a 100 % financial solution, a Committee on Roads and Transport report, read by Mr Samuel Ayeh-Paye, the Committee's Chairman said.

The objective of the project, according to the report, is to position Kumasi, the largest commercial centre in the central belt of Ghana to complement the multi-modal transport system, comprising rail, road and aviation link to support the development of Kumasi to facilitate the movement of goods and people to the middle and northern belts of the country and into the sub-region, particularly the Sahelian countries.

Apart from the project leading to the development of Kumasi into a strategic commercial airport to link the sub-region, and facilitate the movement of people and goods, it would attract more investment, create more jobs and catalyse economic growth.

The airport development would boost the agricultural sector and leverage the export of fresh produce, facilitate growth in domestic air travel, and give a boost to the tourism sector.

The Committee, the report said was satisfied with the Phase III would run concurrently with the yet to be completed Phase II.

This is because the Committee, after a review and technical investigation by the contractor and the various stakeholders, concluded that the two phases running concurrently will reduce the project budget of Phase III by 4.3 million euros, as well as an extended runway for the Kumasi Airport.

The Committee recommended that the contractor and all stakeholders involved work around the clock to ensure that the project is completed within the project duration of 30 months.

–GNA