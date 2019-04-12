Parliament On Secret Voting For Bono region Minister-Designate

A secret ballot is to be conducted to determine the fate of Evelyn Kumi Richardson

Subsequently, she was ordered to furnish the Committee with the documents of proof this but that is yet to be provided.

The Minority, on the basis of this, have refused to approve her nomination.

Its spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said they are not impressed with the nominee’s conduct.

“It is clear to the objective analyst that the trip to Canada was to attend a Rotary Club event and so she had to come up with all kinds of post facto rationalisation,” the North Tongu MP said.

But the Minority disagrees. Akuapim South MP O.B. Amoah believes the nominee has does nothing wrong and should be approved when the House debated a report from the Appointment Committee on Thursday.

The back and forth will not end as the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu refused to compromise. He has he asked the Speaker to order a secret ballot on the nominee.

Prof Ocquaye agreed and asked for documents concerning the process to be prepared while the House conducted other business, reports Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo.M

—myjoyonline