The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund donate to GUBA Foundation.

GUBA Foundation can today confirm they have received a substantial donation from The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund in support of GUBA Foundation’s Autism awareness campaign - 'Autism; I am not a Stigma'.

The donation was in response to GUBA Foundation holding an event in Westminster (30th January 2019) to raise awareness of the stigma surrounding autistic people and families living with autism face. The event highlighted the culturally sensitive stigmas individuals and families with autism face.

GUBA Foundation’s key aim is to help families living with autism by raising awareness, reducing stigma and creating networks of support. To identify and address the social problems and challenges that are linked with Autism within the BAME community and to create an equality of opportunity by providing access to world class services, recreational options and other resources.

Amma Owusu Afriyie, Charity Manager of GUBA Foundation: “To have the support from The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund is incredible. With the ‘I am not a stigma' campaign we wanted to provide awareness, support and guidance to families, create strong connections encouraging community cohesion, and ensure that the community have access to the services that they require. Through the backing of HRH Prince Charles and through this sizeable donation we can expand our knowledge into a wider audience and spread the awareness around autism.”

GUBA Foundation has been established to support the African community in the UK and abroad. Since 2012, the Foundation has been raising awareness of issues that impact the community. The current campaign is: ‘Autism – I am not a stigma’ aims to break down cultural misunderstanding about autism, provide support for families affected by autism and highlight the talents of people with autism.