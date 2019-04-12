Fake Prophet Busted Over Fraud

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a self-styled man of God for allegedly defrauding a woman of huge sums of money through false prophecies.

The suspect Francis Kojo Mudor, according to the police, prophesied to the victim that she would die through an attack by armed robbers.

He managed to collect an unspecified amount of money from the victim due to the prophecy.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told DAILY GUIDE that the suspect was busted when he took the victim's Toyota Avalon saloon car to Achimota Forest to offer special prayers.

Briefing the paper on the suspect's modus operandi, she said the victim was introduced to Francis Kojo Mudor eight years ago as a man of God.

She said each time the suspect came up with a new prophecy, he often collected a huge amount of money from the victim to buy anointing oil to avert the said prophecy.

DSP Tenge added that the victim travelled outside the country in 2014 and left two of her boutiques in the care of the supposed man of God.

“The suspect then sold all the items in the two shops and squandered the money. To cover up for his nefarious activities, the suspect pretended to be a certain Prophet Elijah and called the victim on the phone to issue another prophecy of death, which he claimed God had revealed to him.”

The said Prophet Elijah demanded money from the victim on phone to perform rituals to avert the prophecy.

The Accra regional PRO revealed that Mudor called the victim on phone with the name of Prophet John to predict that death awaited her through car accident and demanded money.

“Suspect Mudor, in the name of Prophet John, secretly went to victim's newly built apartment at Achimota Mile 7 to plant some fetish items on the compound after which he turned round to warn the victim not to go to the house or use her Toyota Avalon for a while.

“Suspect then requested that the victim give the car to him for special prayers, but at that point he planned with another suspect (name withheld) to escape with the car.”

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted the offence and blamed the devil for his actions.

He also confessed that he deceived the woman and demanded various amounts of money through fake prophecies.

—Daily Guide