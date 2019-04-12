Auditor General Finishes 'Value For Money' Audit Of Mahama’s E-Block Schools

The Auditor General’s office has completed a value for money audit for all community day senior high schools, popularly known as the E-block schools, started under the Mahama administration.

Over 50 of the Community Day SHS projects have been completed and are being used under the current government's free senior high school policy.

The Auditor General. Mr. Domelevo Citi News: “We are doing construction audits. As at now, we have looked at the E-Blocks; all those schools that were built. We have gone to audit all of them.”

Measuring the rooms to see whether they are up to specification. For some, we measured the roofing sheet to see whether they gave us the right roofing sheets.”

Mr. Domelevo said his office will soon launch an audit of roads.

This is as the Minority in Parliament is questioning the government on a value for money audit on the $2 billion Sinohydro infrastructure projects deal.

“Now we are going on the roads. My people have been trained on how to do audit based on the construction of the roads and bridges. [This includes the Sinohydro roads]. Once they start construction, we may pick up a few of the roads. Value for money can be done at any point in time. I think the timing is very right…We have just gotten our equipment. This is good because it will help Ghanaians get value for money. I want to send an admonition to the contractors who will be doing the job. We don't hate them, we like them to develop our country and not to take our money else we will go after them.”

46 of the 200 planned community day SHSs initiated by the immediate past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government were completed before it left office.

Some 123 of the schools were under various stage of construction as of 2017 when the NDC left office.

The government said 13 community day senior high schools would be opened in 2019/2020 academic year.

