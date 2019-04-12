You Can't Stampede Akufo-Addo To Release Emile Short Commission Report

The President Akufo-Addo while receiving the report on March 15, 2019 assured the bulky document will be given “the greatest possible attention.”

Although governments usually issue a White Paper on Commission reports, accepting or rejecting Commission recommendations, the President signalled this may not be needed in the case of the Short Commission report.

A Deputy Attorney-General has, however, indicated a White Paper will be issued “at the appropriate time.”

Government, he said, is doing “due diligence” on the report and the President flouts no law in holding on to the report.

The Commission was chaired by former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short, and includes law professor, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and former IGP Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong.

Ernest Kofi Abotsi was Secretary to the Commission.

The Commission began its probe on February 11, 2019 and submitted its report after 31 days.

In response to the violence that marred the by-election held January 31, 2019, the President set up the Commission, urged the two main political parties to disband political vigilante groups believed to have been behind the violence.

Not without criticisms, the President has also sent to Parliament a Bill criminalising the existence of such groups.

