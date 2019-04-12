NDC Holds Maiden Stakeholder's Meeting In Savanna Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is organising the first Savannah Region NDC Stakeholders Meeting in Damongo on Sunday 14th April 2019.

A statement issued by Mr. Salisu Be-Awuribe, former Northern Regional Secretary and incoming Savannah Regional Secretary copied to thepressradio.com says the objective is to deepen consensus building in the operations of the NDC in the New Savannah Region, evaluate the Challenges of the Party in the Region and to Chart a new paradigm aimed at consolidating the gains of the party in the Region.

The statement has been copied to all former Government Appointees who Hail from Savannah, Sitting MPs and Former MPs from Savannah, Current and Former Regional Executives from Savannah, Current and Former Regional Council of Elders from Savannah, Principal Constituency Executives and other Identified key Individuals.