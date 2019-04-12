Massive Easter 'Fun-Sale' At Achimota Mall

Easter at Achimota Retail Centre is cut clean for shoppers as the walkways of the mall are set to brim over with ‘outrageously discounted’ goods and services in one of the biggest seasonal sales to be announced by the Management.

A special sidewalk sale which opens from Monday, April 15, tops a busy and exciting line-up of activities put together to give customers, revelers and visitors of the mall ‘a unique and memorable Easter experience’, Management announced today.

“We aim to make this Easter a most memorable occasion for all our patrons. That’s why we’re delivering such a heavy dose of variety entertainment as the backdrop for the incredible seasonal shopping offers,” Marketing Manager Anthony Asamoah told newsmen.

As they file up on the sidewalks for business on Monday, the tenants and stores will slash prices, ‘spread’ freebies and offer ‘all-time juicy’ discounts ranging as high up as 75%, says Asamoah.

Jet, the male and female apparel store, for instance, has announced a 50 to 75% discount on all goods at the sidewalk sales while Grosvenor, the popular male clothing outlet says all purchases during the season will enjoy 5 to 20% price cuts. Spendstre PhotoStore gives away one high-quality frame after every Ghc 150.00 purchase while ARA, the Mall’s children’s play haven has announced a 50% discount on kids ware.

The female apparel specialists, Nady Collections, has also announced an incredible 50 to 70% discount on all purchases while Bata Shoes is offering 20 to 50% price cuts with a bunch of assorted freebies for all bulk purchases. Telephonika is giving shoppers 10 to 20% discounts on purchases and would conduct product demonstrations on the side, while cell phone dealer, Infinix, will slash 5% off prices of its wares.

“If you think this is outrageous, I challenge you to visit the centre any day from 15 to 22 April. Its a rare blend of fun and a sale. Call it a Fun-Sale! This (Achimota Mall) is where Easter is happening and in order to make the experience memorable, we have spiced the general ambiance up with exceptional entertainment.

An exciting variety of fun activities have been lined up including live DJ music, musical serenades, and request shows and singing and dancing competitions, while the celebrated Olive Evangel Choir is billed for a marathon choral showdown on Easter Sunday. In keeping with its reputation as a family shopping destination, special slots have been created for parents and children in which ‘Pinky Bee’, the ARC Mascot takes charge and plays host to visiting families.

Achimota Retail Centre, best known by its patrons as Achimota Mall, opens from 9:00am to 10:00pm and is located at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School off the Accra- Nsawam Highway.