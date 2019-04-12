Presidential Staffers Proned To 957

The total number of staff at the seat of government as of December 31, 2018, stands at 957, according to the annual report on Presidential Office Staff presented to Parliament.

The report was submitted to the house in accordance with Section 11 of the Presidential office Act,1993.

The latest number is a reduction from the 998 which was reported to Parliament for the year 2017.

The list pegs the number of ministers of state at the presidency at 10, presidential staffers, 28 and other Junior Political Appointees, 254.

The total number of civil service and public sector employees at the Presidency stands at 665.

Parliament is expected to consider the report when it returns from recess.

The 2017 figure of 998 sparked criticism with questions over the Akufo-Addo Administration’s commitment to prudence and protecting the public purse.

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), for example, called on Parliament to thoroughly assess the list presented by the presidency with a view of depopulating it by removing persons with vague positions and superfluous roles .

The criticism was similar to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s large government size, numbering over 110.

When observers criticized him for his large government size of 110 ministers and deputies, the President justified the appointments with the excuse that, the task ahead of them was huge, hence they needed more hands to deliver on their mandate.

–citinewsroom