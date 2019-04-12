Atta Akyea Says Only Enforcement Of Laws Will End Vigilantism

The Minister for Works and Housing Atta Akyea has praised the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill before Parliament.

But he added it is the enforcement of laws that will end vigilantism not just the laws in themselves.

He called on the security agencies to rise above political pandering and enforce the laws regardless of who is involved.

“Do not enforce the law with favouritism. Lawlessness should not be encouraged,” he told Daniel Dadzie, host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Friday.

The ten clause Bill before Parliament seeks to “disband political party vigilante groups and proscribe acts of vigilantism in the country.”

“Failure to comply with the requirements of the Bill is punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than fifteen years,” the Preamble to the bill reads.

The January 2019 by-election in Ayawaso which was marred by violence set in motion series of executive actions which were meant to put to rest, political violence.

The Emile Short Commission tasked to investigate the violence has submitted its report.

Equally, the two leading political parties, the NDC and NPP, are currently in a conference being moderated by the National Peace Council to voluntarily disband party vigilante groups loyal to them following a directive by the president.

The Bill before Parliament is perhaps the final push to completely bury political vigilantism.

While welcoming the law, Mr Atta Akyea asserted that Ghana will require a law enforcement agency that is professional and fearless in its fight against crime.

He dissented on the excuse that security agencies fail to deliver because they lack security of tenure. This excuse, he said, is only relied on to abdicate responsibility.

“Whether you have security of tenure or not, do not suspend your professionalism. Even the politicians don’t have security of tenure,” he said to buttress the point.

He said men must assert values in leadership and resign if it is being breached.

He added that to the extent that professionals remain in office, they must not complain but give their professional best in every situation.

