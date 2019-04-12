12.04.2019 General News Prez Commissions Business Resource Centre At Sefwi Wiaso Staff Writer News APR 12, 2019 GENERAL NEWS President Akufo-Addo has commissioned an ultramodern business resource centre at Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region. Mr. Akufo-addo is on a two-day working visit to the newly-created region as part of his 2019 nationwide tour. —Daily Guide
Prez Commissions Business Resource Centre At Sefwi Wiaso
President Akufo-Addo has commissioned an ultramodern business resource centre at Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region.
Mr. Akufo-addo is on a two-day working visit to the newly-created region as part of his 2019 nationwide tour.
—Daily Guide