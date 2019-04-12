Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.04.2019 General News

Prez Commissions Business Resource Centre At Sefwi Wiaso

Staff Writer
News Prez Commissions Business Resource Centre At Sefwi Wiaso
APR 12, 2019 GENERAL NEWS

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned an ultramodern business resource centre at Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region.

4122019104129 1h830o4aau img20190411wa0042

Mr. Akufo-addo is on a two-day working visit to the newly-created region as part of his 2019 nationwide tour.

4122019104129 0e72xljwwr img20190411wa0044

4122019104129 rvmypdc553 img20190411wa0041

4122019104129 0g730m4yxs img20190411wa0043

—Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

47 minutes ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line