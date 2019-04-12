10 African Countries To Tour Without Security Fears

Morocco

The northern part of Morocco is easily one of the most beautiful countries to tour in Africa. Morocco is a safe and stable country.

Some interesting regions to visit in Morocco are Rabat, Meknes and the medieval town of Marrakesh which has been named to the African Capital of Culture 2020. The official spoken languages of Morocco are Moroccan Arabic, and Berber while the foreign languages common in the country are French, English and Spanish.

Kenya

Kenya is an East African country famous for its wildlife reserves and coffee. The official languages spoken are English and Swahili.

Tourists can visit places like the Masai Mara National Reserve, Lake Nakuru, and the country’s capital state, Nairobi.

Mauritius

Mauritius an Indian Ocean Island located in East Africa with a population of 1.3 million people. Tourism forms a huge part of the country’s economy and tourists flock the beautiful island on a regular basis.

Tourists will be treated to sights of waterfalls, rainforests, lagoons and beaches. They will be able to also enjoy activities such as hiking trails, scuba diving and wildlife sighting.

The capital city Port Louis is an added bonus for tourists to visit where they can visit places like the Eureka Plantation and the Champs de Mars horse track. There isn’t an official language in Mauritius as the citizens speak English, Mauritian-Creole, French and ethnic languages like Tamil and Urdu.

Ghana

The West African country of Ghana is a great tourist option. Ghana is famous for its secluded beaches and rich culture. As a tourist, you would want to tour towns like Kumasi, Cape Coast and its capital city, Accra.

Ghanaians are hospitable and tourists will be wowed by sights such as the Kakum National Park, colonial buildings, native shrines known as posubans and secluded beaches found in Busua and Cape Coast.

The official language of Ghana is English. Residents and citizens also speak Ghanaian pidgin English and native languages like Faa and Ewe.

If you’re uncertain about touring Ghana, here’s one additional information to consider: Ghana has been heralded as the next big tourist destination in what’s called The Year of Return, a project that Hollywood celebrities such as Idris Elba and Naomi Campbell are a part of.

Senegal

Senegal is a francophone West African country considered formerly as the “Paris of Africa”. Senegal is rich in both traditional and French culture. The country is famous for its nightlife featuring music and dancing.

Senegal’s capital is Dakar and its official language is French and Senegal. Locals also speak native dialects such as Wolof.

Médina, an ancient district and Musée Théodore Monod, are examples of tourist sites found in Dakar.

Senegal is also home to lovely beaches.

Eygpt

Egypt is a country of an ancient civilisation with tourism as one of its biggest sources of national income.

This is for good reason because Egypt is a country of ancient history of which sites like the Pyramids of Giza, and the Nile form part of. The officially spoken language in the country is modern standard Arabic.

Tourists will have an abundance of tourists sites like the Egyptian Museum, the Karnak, the Valley of Kings, the Colossi of Memnon, Mount Sinai, Cairo Tower etc. Egypt’s capital city is Cairo.

Seychelles

If you love the beach then Seychelles is the perfect place for you. Located off East Africa, Seychelles is an archipelago of about 115 islands. It’s capital city is called Victoria.

Unlike other African countries on this list, tourism forms the most important nongovernment related sector of the country. Aldabra, Assumption Island, and North Island, Seychelles are examples of islands in Seychelles.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia is home to archaeological findings dating back 3 million years ago.

Aksum, the ruins of an ancient city, Lalibela and castles are just a few examples of its numerous tourist sights, all with stories attached to them. Amharic is the official language of the country.

Botswana

Botswana is a country located in southern Africa and home to the Kalahari Desert. English is the official language of the country in addition to Tswana, a native language spoken by locals.

Chobe National Park, Moremi Game Reserve, and Central Kalahari Game Reserve are examples of tourist sights to visit. Botswana’s capital state is Gaborone.

Namibia

Namibia has been referred to as “Africa for beginners”. Located in southwestern Africa, Namibia is known for the Namib Desert with remarkable dead tree valleys along its Atlantic Coast. The official languages spoken in the country are English and German.

With Windhoek as its capital city, tourists have places such as Swakopmund, Etosha National Park and Sossusvlei to visit.

