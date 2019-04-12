Rockland Farms donates eggs to School Feeding Programme

Rockland Farms Limited has donated crates of eggs to the Ankoamadoa R/C Primary School in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region.

This according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rockland Farms, Madam Edith Wheatland is part of her company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities to support the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) to provide nutritious meals to the beneficiary pupils in the district.

She said though this was their maiden presentation to the programme, Rockland Farms would ensure that more of such support was provided to benefit more schools in the Sekyere Central District and beyond.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinator and the Sekyere Zonal Coordinator, Madam Mary Dodoo and Madam Dora Appiah respectively received the initial 12 creates of eggs on behalf of the Acting National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Dr. Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah.

They commended the Rockland Farms’ CEO and management for the initiative which they said would help improve the quality of meals to be served to the beneficiary pupils in the district.

Madam Mary Dodoo called on other organisations, civil society and religious organizations to come on board to support the government of Ghana, the sole financier of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, to expand and sustain it to benefit more deprived children.

Already the School Feeding Programme management is pushing an agenda to get some partners including Amplifies to provide adequate eggs to school children under the programme.

Close to three million children from deprived basic schools are currently benefiting from the Ghana School Feeding Programme.