Re: We’ll Soon Pay Arrears Due Beneficiaries-Student Loan

We the COALITION OF SLTF BENEFICIARIES still emphatically states that the ruling government has neglected the university students on student loan trust fund. Moreover, the source of funding the student loan trust fund is the same source funding both nursing and teacher trainees' allowance (free money).

In an exclusive interview with Metro news and GhOne Tv, George Laing, PRO from the student loan secretariat says “even though the loans have delayed a bit, and has given the assurance that their engagement with the finance ministries and GETFUND indicates that, the monies would be released to the trust very soon to enable continuing students to benefit”.

All that they could do was to render an apology without letting the beneficiaries know when the loan will be disbursed for them to use for the academic semester, though the semester is almost about to end in spite of the tremendous challenges students are going through in terms of school fees, accommodation, feeding, purchase of books etc.

The question is that why should government prioritize nursing and teacher trainees' allowances over the university students who are beneficiaries of student loan with interest?

In conclusion, we would like to unequivocally state that failure of the government to finance the student loan trust fund secretariat before Wednesday, April 17, 2019 we shall advise ourselves.

#*OPERATION DISBURSE THE STUDENT LOAN NOW*

#*ENOUGH IS ENOUGH*

BOAKYE NTIAMOAH GODFRED

UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, WINNEBA

0208659411

STUDENT ACTIVIST

ADOM DANIEL

UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, WINNEBA

0241938930

FORMER LOCAL NUGS PRESIDENT AND STUDENT ACTIVIST