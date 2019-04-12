We will go on Sex strike in protest over our unpaid Stipends.NABCO trainees

Aggrieved trainees of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have threatened to go on sex strike in protest over their unpaid stipends.

The NABCO programme, which currently employs some 99,000 youth, has faced challenges with beneficiaries leaving the policy without notifying their respective offices.

Some of the beneficiaries since their employment in 2018 have been agitating over non-payment of their monthly allowances of Ghc700 which critics attributed to unsustainable funding.

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees have therefore issued a notice to demonstrate from 12 April 2019 to voice their displeasure over their unpaid allowances.

According to the leadership of the group, the option of a demonstration is to address their grievances following many unsuccessful appeals to the NABCO CEO and the government to pay them.

Speaking to Gargantuan Lady on Hot 93.9FM’s mid-day news, in line with the demonstration, the Public relation officer of the aggrieved NABCO trainees, Nana Boadi astonishingly revealed that, aside from going on a hunger strike, they will also not have sex.

According to the Nana Boadi, due to the delay in payments, they are unable to take care of their families and that has brought them many challenges.

The demonstration which commences from Friday, April 12, will end on 20th April,2019.

Source: Hot 93.9FM