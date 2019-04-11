Parliament Backs Passage Of Vigilantism Bill Under Certificate Of Urgency

Parliament’s Committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs after considering the Vigilantism Bill has backed Attorney-General’s request, for it to be passed under a certificate of urgency.

A Bill is deemed to be of an urgent nature when it need not be gazetted before being laid before Parliament. It can, however, be gazetted 24 hours or soon after it has been laid.

The Speaker, Prof Mike Ocquaye referred the Bill to the Committee for it to determine if indeed, it requires consideration under a certificate of urgency when the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo, laid it on Thursday, April 11.

Once passed into an Act, the Bill will see to the disbandment of political party vigilante groups and prohibit the formation of such.

After its deliberations, the Committee in a report said it has “duly considered the urgency or otherwise of the Bill and determines, by unanimous decision, that the Bill is of an urgent nature and may be taken through all the stages in one day in accordance with Article 106(13) of the Constitution and Order 119 of the Standing Orders of the House.

“…The Committee therefore by a unanimous decision, recommends to the House to adopt this Report and to pass the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill 2019 in accordance with Article 106(13) of the 1992 Constitution,” the report added.

Article 106(13) states “Where it is determined by a committee of Parliament appointed for the purpose that a particular bill is of an urgent nature, the provisions of the preceding clauses of this article, other than clause (1) and paragraph (a) of clause (2) shall not apply, and accordingly, the President shall give his assent to the bill on its presentation for assent.”

More soon…

---Myjoyonline