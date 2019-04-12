Modern Ghana logo

12.04.2019 Europe

Cash registers in India elections

Murali Krishnan - RFI
World Cash registers in India elections
APR 12, 2019 EUROPE

Elections in India have become a money sport. Unchecked money power has driven political campaigns ahead of the general elections which start today.

With no cap on the amount of money a political party can spend, aggressive displays of wealth, from cash handouts to alcohol distribution are on offer.

While money plays a key role in most elections around the world, the particular reliance of Indian parties on candidates with great personal wealth is quite a unique phenomenon.

Correspondent Murali Krishnan examines how money matters in these elections in a two-part series.

