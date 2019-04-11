Zoomlion's Hi-Tech Recycling Plant On High Demand Across Ghana

Regional ministers across the country stormed Zoomlion's recently commissioned Hi-tech Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant to inspect the facility and called for immediate installation of the facility in the regions to help manage waste and create Jobs for the teeming youth.

The facility which is situated at the Accra Waste Recovery park, an industrial hub for the recovery of waste materials into reusable products has a high material recovery rate of up to 90% of the mixed waste and with the capacity to process 200 metric tonnes of waste a day and nearly 100 metric tons of compost daily to support the agricultural and horticultural ventures.

The visit to inspect the facility follows anouncement by the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies and owner of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong to replicate the installation of the recycling plant in all sixten regions as part of efforts to support government's industrialization agenda to create jobs for the teeming youth across the country at the commissioning ceremony of the Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (iReCop) in Accra last week.

Conducting the Ministers around the facility, The Plant Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Oteng explained that the plant is built on a robust technology and can produce 100 metric tons of organic compost per day to displace over 864,000 bags of chemical fertilizers imported into Ghana annually to boost the Ghanaian economy.

He said the socio-economic and job creation benefits of the facility is enormous as each plant will provide direct and indirect employment for over 1000 youth in the regions.

He added that there will be major savings on the country's foreign exchange as 216,000 bags of compost would be produced annually per plant which will be an additional boost for government's planting for food and jobs programme.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister who led the delegation to the facility expressed his excitement for the facility describing it as timely intervention to create jobs and sustainably manage waste.

The plant which has begun massive waste recovery and recycling since it was commissioned few days ago was busily receiving waste from various tricycle operators within Agbogbloshie and its environs.

The facility will be expanded with additional waste treatment plants processing various waste components such as tyres, electronic waste, metal and scrap among others into reusable products.