11.04.2019 General News Akufo-Addo Gives 8 Cars To Western North RCC Staff Writer President Akufo-Addo has presented eight cars to the Western North Regional Coordinating Council. The vehicles presented earlier today, April 11, 2019 are to help facilitate the smooth take-off of development activities in the new region. The vehicles include 3 Nissan Patrol SUVs, and five pickups. They were presented to the Western North Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu. ---Daily Guide
Akufo-Addo Gives 8 Cars To Western North RCC
President Akufo-Addo has presented eight cars to the Western North Regional Coordinating Council.
The vehicles presented earlier today, April 11, 2019 are to help facilitate the smooth take-off of development activities in the new region.
The vehicles include 3 Nissan Patrol SUVs, and five pickups.
They were presented to the Western North Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.
---Daily Guide