11.04.2019 General News

Akufo-Addo Gives 8 Cars To Western North RCC

Staff Writer
President Akufo-Addo has presented eight cars to the Western North Regional Coordinating Council.

The vehicles presented earlier today, April 11, 2019 are to help facilitate the smooth take-off of development activities in the new region.

The vehicles include 3 Nissan Patrol SUVs, and five pickups.

They were presented to the Western North Regional Minister, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu.

---Daily Guide

