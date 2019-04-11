Rising Cases Of Child Abuse In Kenya

Human rights organizations in Kenya's coastal region have raised the alarm over rising numbers of child abuse cases.

They have condemned the police and judiciary for failing to resolve the crimes on time, thus denying the victims justice.

According to the Haki Yetu organization, which deals with children's rights in the region, rights workers have noted a very high number of child abuse cases. It has been a challenge for the Kenyan courts to contend with such an increase in cases involving children.

Correspondent Joseph Jira reports from Mombasa.

