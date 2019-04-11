Police Officer, 3 Others Jailed 70yrs For Robbery

A police officer plus three civilians, who robbed a supermarket in Nungua, Accra in 2017, have been sentenced to a total of 54 years' imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court.

The policeman, Corporal Raymond Amegashie and his accomplices Ibrahim Ayirebo, motor rider, Bright Dorkanu, mechanic and Stanley Akorli, taxi driver, robbed the supermarket on December 12, 2017.

On the night of the robbery, the police officer reportedly abandoned his post at Glotec Ghana Limited where he was detailed for guard duty with his AK47 rifle with 20 rounds of ammunition.

The accused persons made away with GH₵45,000 and $1,000.

Corporal Raymond Amegashie, who was with the Tema SWAT Unit and believed to be the leader of the robbery gang, managed to escape after the robbery, but was later arrested at Tsopoli Barrier on his way to the Volta Region.

The other three suspects- Ibrahim Ayirebo, Bright Dorkanu and Stanley Akorli- were arrested at a police snap checkpoint at Abbatoir on December 12, 2017 after they had attempted to escape in a taxi with registration number GX 9514 – 14.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and robbery.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu, called three witnesses, including the case investigator, to prove its case.

During his testimony, the investigator William Dometi tendered in evidence GH₵19,942 and US$600 retrieved from Cop Raymond Amegashie and his three accomplices.

The court, presided over by His Honour Aboagye Tandoh at the end of the trial, held that the prosecution was able to prove its case against the four and convicted them accordingly.

The judge said each person was sentenced based on the role he or she played in the planning and execution of the robbery.

He revealed that Raymond Amegashie was the head of the gang, Ibrahim Ayirebo, the operating officer, Bright Dorkanu was the general overseer, while Stanley was the liaison between Ayeribo and Dorkanu.

He subsequently sentenced the police officer to 20 years' imprisonment in hard labour on both counts to run concurrently.

Ibrahim Ayeribo also got 18 years while Bright Dorkanu and Stanley would each serve 16 years in prison in hard labour.

The court also ordered GH₵19,942 and US$600 retrieved from Corporal Raymond Amegashie and his three accomplices to be given back to the complainant.

---Daily Guide