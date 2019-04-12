Police Nabs 16 Suspected Robbers at Gomoa Akotsi

16 suspected armed robbers have been arrested at Gomoa Akotsi in the Central Region. The 16 were arrested after a police patrol team intercepted a Sprinter minibus carrying the suspects.

Speaking to Citi News, Chief Superintendent Charles Kofi Adu, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander explained that the police patrol team arrested the suspects following a suspicion.

According to him, items found on the bus included a handgun with live ammunition, six Samsung Galaxy tablets, one hard drive, nine assorted mobile phones, and three Samsung cell phones together with assorted provisions.

“It is interesting because they were also using a Sprinter minibus for the operation and this was quite unlike robbers,” Supt. Adu noted.

The Divisional Commander explained further that although the armed robbers did not disclose the source of the items, they admitted the offence and disclosed that they stole the items from a warehouse at Swedru in the Central Region.

“The 16 armed robbers admitted the offence and we are preparing them to answer charges in court,” the Divisional Commander hinted.

They have been identified as Gabriel Fosu 24, Francis Tetteh 24, Haruna Bilal, 20, Azumah Yasuna, 39 Addo Korankye 27, and Patrick Akoto, 24″.

The rest are Aikins Ayibbe, 24, Earnest Bafuko, 28, Fofonyo Wornyo, 27, Enoch Tetteh, 24, Bashiru Abubakar, 24, Yaw Mike, 29, Jonathan Tetteh Dissey, 25, Afanu Kyi, 28, Divine Abayatey, 24, and Richard Agbeme, 26,” the Kasoa Divisional Commander added.

In another incident, suspect Seidu Alhassan and Kwaku Eson were arrested based on intelligence that they had stolen a cable at Nkwantanan.

The two stole conductor cables valued at 27,000 cedis belonging to Power Distribution Company (PDS.)

According to the Commander, preliminary investigation conducted revealed that the suspects stole the conductor cables at PDS site project at Nkwantanan Mamfam in Kasoa.

“The two stole the cables at PDS site at Nkwantanan Mamfam,” Chief Superintendent Kofi Adu indicated.

He maintained that the two suspects would be put before court soon.

In another development, two individuals were also arrested for being in possession of fire arm without authorization.

The two Nii Aryee Tagoe and Ebenezer Okine a taxi driver were arrested at Adam Nana a suburb of Kasoa.

–Citinewsroom