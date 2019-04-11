REJOINDER: Condemnation Of Misleading And Distasteful Information Concerning The NDC Krachi West Constituency Being Marketed By Ndemele Magdalene aka "Baby"

Ndemele Magdalene aka "Baby"

The whole of krachi west woke up on April, 9 to a Press Statement by the NDC Krachi West making the rounds on social media and news portals titled "CONDEMNATION OF MISLEADING AND DISTASTEFUL INFORMATION CONCERNING THE NDC KRACHI WEST CONSTITUENCY BEING MARKETED BY NDEMELE MAGDALENE AKA "BABY"

The Press statement was as a results of the bitter Truth Ndemele Magdalene aka "Baby" spoke about in an interview granted her on radio XYZ's political show dubbed "Battle Grounds"

We have painstakingly listened to the audio of the said interview granted by Madam Ndemele Magdalene aka "Baby", and nowhere in the interview did she make any false claims, which are being attributed to her, but was rather corroborating and speaking the obvious and bitter truth on the dwindling fortunes of the NDC Presidential and parliamentary results in the Krachi West Constituency from 2008-2016 .

Therefore, we the "CONCERNED NDC MEMBERS" of the Krachi West Constituency, think it is expedient to appropriately respond to this biased, malicious, whimsical, and diabolic accusation orchestrated by some mischievous Executives who are bent on destroying the good image of young, promising and hardworking NDC members in their deliberate and desperate attempt to do the bidding for their paymaster at all cost.

For the avoidance of doubt, we want to state categorically that, the analysis on the Presidential and Parliamentary results from 2008-2016 as being put out by the NDC Krachi West constituency is factually inaccurate, logically deficient and arithmetically bankrupt.

And from international best standards and practices, every electoral analysis and assessment of candidates is done based on the previous and current election results, and that was the point "Baby" was making.

In 2008, the NDC in then Krachi district comprising Krachi West and Krachi Nchumbru constituencies accumulated a total of 18,818 valid votes, in 2012, when the Krachi Nchumuru was carved out of the Krachi District, the total votes obtained by the NDC dropped to 11,267, and 10,516 votes in the 2016 general elections.

Granted that in 2008 elections, the results of the NDC spun two constituencies i.e. Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru, we shall use the 2012 and 2016 results in our analysis.

From our observation, the NDC presidential votes reduced from 11,267 (64.54%) in 2012 to 10,516(53.18) in 2016, thus (11,267-10,516) = 751(11.36%). Thus some 751 votes were lost, so where are these votes? Or they also sojourn to the Krachi Nchumuru constituency after the 2012 elections?

Whereas, the NPP votes appreciated from 6,115(33.92%) in 2012 to 8,773(44.37%) in 2016.(6,115-8,773)=2,658(10.45%). Thus, the NPP's votes have appreciated by 10.45%

Also, contrary to the half baked parliamentary results analysis made, in 2012, Hon. Hellen Adjoa Ntoso polled 10,645 votes and 9,644 votes in 2016. (10,645-9,644)=1,001 votes reduction. A depreciation of some 9.40% votes.

Unfortunately, even when Hon. Helen is losing votes they chose to compare her votes with other candidates. A clear case of cognitive dissonance to window dress her poor performance. An indication that, her candidacy does not resonate with the ordinary voting population which make up the masses.

From the mind-boggling and thought-provoking analysis on this truism established by facts and figures is there any better word to describe the NDC's fortunes if not dwindling?

We have also read the derogatory remarks being made that Mr. Emmanuel Jalulah, the Independent candidate, a dissident, who pulled out of the NDC and polled an overwhelming 5,163 votes in the 2016 election is "only tribal Konkonba votes". A statement we find demeaning to our Konkonba comrades who studiously work day and night for the NDC to establish her dominance in the constituency since the inception of the party in 1992. We demand the executives who sanctioned that poor press release to use the same medium to unequivocally apologize for such loose tonguing which has a potential of harming the fortunes of the party.

More so, the NDC krachi West is in a deep seated cracks, where loyal and hardworking members who are willing to serve the NDC are vilified, traduced and chastised just because Hon. Helen Adjoa Ntoso have taken the party for ransom and have the executives in her pocket.

Clearly, these tactics are being employed by the NDC Krachi West executives to pay obeisance and do the bidding for their paymaster.

We will rather appeal to all NDC Krachi West members to ignore, once again, this ploy by the NDC Krachi West executives to fuel their relevance and demonstrate their sold conscience to their paymaster. The Concerned NDC Krachi West members want Young and promising youths with the wherewithal to reinvigorate the energies of the ordinary voting population to remedy the dwindling electoral fortunes we have been plunged into, and not, ugly jokes thrown in the public arena in the forlorn hope of diverting attention from the crass incompetence being exhibited.

Thank you.

1. Sanja David

0503335678

Sabaja

2. Ntoso Eric

0248369452

Osramanae

3. Aliu Ibrahim

0542958428

Ehiamankyene

4. Agbenyega Samuel

0554358419

Aglakope