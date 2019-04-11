Papaye Marks 27th Anniversary, Honours Staff

The largest fast foods and restaurant service provider, Papaye Fast Food Limited on Tuesday April 9 marks its 27th Anniversary celebration with 95 staff honoured for their immense contribution to the growth of the company.

One person was rewarded for 25 years of dedicated service, four were rewarded for 20years of service to the job, 11 people were recognised for 15 years of loyalty, five people for 10 years and 68 people were recognised for 5years of service.

One person from each branch was announced best worker.

The staff received prizes such as flat-screen televisions sets, deep freezers, double door fridges, certificate and an unspecified amount of cash.

The Executive Chairman of Papaye Fast Foods Limited, Mr Samir Kalmoni, said the company’s success had been achieved through the hard work, honesty and loyalty of its staff.

"Papaye today has blossomed and become a household name in the fast foods industry in Ghana all because of the hardwork and dedication of it workers", he noted.

The Chairman also commended other stakeholders and the media for implementing measures that promoted peace and stability in the country to enable businesses to thrive.

“We couldn’t have gotten to where we are had it not been for the contribution of other stakeholders. I would, therefore, like to thank the media for helping us to be at our current position,” he indicated.

Papaye started its operations with 12 employees 27 years ago but now we can boast of about 600 employees with 6 branches.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Divine Asiedu, said Papaye was the pacesetter in the fast food industry, despite its competitive nature in the country.

He described the company as a good corporate organisation which was committed to helping the vulnerable under its corporate social initiatives to impact positively on society.

He entreat all workers not to take hasty decisions that will affect them and the company adversely.

"Before I end ladies and gentlemen, let me admonish you to stop gossiping at work place since this behaviour negatively affects productivity. I will also entreat you not to take hasty decisions that will affect you and the company adversely", he concluded.