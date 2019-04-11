Total Petroleum Takes Customer Service To New Level At Stations

With customer service at the heartbeat of its business, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited, a leading oil marketing company in the country, embarked on its regular Top Service week to interact with customers and give them utmost service delivery.

During the week-long activity in March 2019, management and staff of Total Petroleum Ghana Limited visited selected service stations nationwide to serve customers along with their station attendants.

Among other activities, customers enjoyed free under bonnet checks, tire pressure, windshield cleaning and maintenance tips for prolonged vehicle engine life and performance.

The Sales and Marketing Manager of the affiliate, Abdul-Rahim Siddique, who visited Abossey Okai 1 and Korle – Bu Total Service Stations noted that the company had made available a comprehensive line of motorist services encompassing a full range of quality Total Lubricants, Total Excellium Fuel that helps motorists save money, and services like the Café Bonjour, Car Wash Center, and state- of- the- art Lube Bays to give comfort to the customer.

“The company in its drive to offer an environmentally friendly environment keeps refurbishing its service stations to a modernized standard with a touch of innovation. For instance, solar kiosks were introduced at selected stations in Accra to offer secure phone charging and WIFI outlets for customers as they fuel up, pick a quick confectionary at the shop or even as they enjoy a convivial moment with friends and family at partner food corners like KFC, Sesnas, Calitos and so forth.”

He added that “the Customer Service Week is a unique moment for Total to take stock of the needs of customers and provide them with the desired service”.

About Total Petroleum Ghana Limited

Established in 1951, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is a locally listed oil marketing company with over 4700 Ghanaian shareholders. The company has a retail network of 251 service stations across the ten regions of the country with activities spanning the Aviation, Bitumen and Mining businesses.

The company provides expertise on engine performance and reduction in fuel consumption through premium quality fuels, lubricants and car care products. Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified and its respect for quality, standards, achievements and safety has propelled it to the forefront of the Ghanaian Petroleum Industry.

About the Marketing & Services division of Total

The Marketing & Services division of Total develops and markets products primarily derived from crude oil, along with all of the associated services. Its 31,000 employees are present in 109 countries and its products and services offers are sold in 150 countries.

Every day, Total Marketing Services serves more than 8 million customers in its network of over 14,000 service stations in 62 countries. As the world's fourth largest distributor of lubricants and the leading distributor of petroleum products in Africa, Total Marketing Services operates 50 production sites worldwide where it manufactures the lubricants, bitumen, additives, special fuels and fluids that sustain its growth.

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity.

Total's 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible.

Active in more than 130 countries, Total's ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

–citinewsroom