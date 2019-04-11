Ban On Noise Making In Accra Begins May 13

The Ga Traditional Council has set up a task force to monitor this year’s ban on drumming and noise making. The one month ban forms part of the customs which precedes the annual Homowo festival of the chiefs and people of Ga Traditional Area.

This year’s ban will commence from May 13 and end on June 13, 2019, with the Odadao custom to signify the lifting of the ban.

Addressing the media, Acting President of the council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II said religious bodies and residents within the Ga State who will not abide by the directive will face sanctions.

“Any institution that will flout the rules and regulations governing this year’s festival would be dealt with. The General Christian Community and traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory statements about the beliefs and practices of another's religion,’ he said.

He added that during the period of the ban, there should not be any form of social gathering.

He entreated the general public to adhere to all traditional rules when the ban took effect, in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.

The ban on drumming and noise making is a very important feature in the activities leading to the celebration of the Homowo Festival by the Ga people.

The period is used to fast and pray for peace, progress and the welfare of the Ga-Dangme people in particular and the country as a whole.

Homowo is celebrated in remembrance of the famine that once happened in the history of the Ga people.

—Graphic.com