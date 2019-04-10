1st Edition Of Traditional And Alternative Medicine Conference, Call For Abtract

The Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine and Ghana Alternative Medicine Journal is pleased to welcome you to the 1st Edition International Conference on Traditional & Alternative Medicine 2019, hosted by the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine.

The program includes multiple opportunities for networking and interaction. As well as the lively Poster Discussion sessions, there will be Panel Discussions at the end of each day for speakers and participants to engage beyond discussing the data, into envisioning a future that integrates rapidly evolving technologies into basic.

The Traditional Medicine 2019 includes 40+ plenary lectures, dedicated poster sessions and interactive elements. The medium-large size of the conference makes it an excellent forum to share new data, and to network with colleagues and speakers.

The conference aims to become the leading annual conference in fields related to Traditional and Alternative Medicine in Ghana. This conference has an elemental feature to the world distinguished speakers, plenary speeches, young Investigators & Researchers Forum, poster presentations, oral presentations, technical workshop, and scientific sessions.

The goal of conference-2019 is to bring together researchers, scientists, and scholar students to exchange and share their experiences, new ideas, and research results about all aspects of Traditional and Alternative Medicine, and discuss the practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted.

This conference offers good opportunities for the researchers and delegates to exchange new ideas, and to establish research and/or business links, as well as to build a global partnership for potential collaboration. We sincerely hope that the conference will help advance knowledge in relevant scientific and academic fields.

We sincerely hope that this serves as an international platform for meeting researchers from around the world, widen professional contact and create new opportunities, including establishing new collaborations.

We have invited renowned speakers in the field of Traditional and Alternative Medicine around the World.

CALL FOR ABSTRACT

We are accepting abstract in the field of Traditional and Alternative Medicine. Limit is 300words. It should also include 100 words of biography and portrait picture of the lead author and send to: [email protected] or call: 0241083423/0208244716 by May Ending. Abstracts to be published in the Ghana Alternative Medicine Journal (GAMJ)

The activities of the conference are as follows:

SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS:

Naturopathic Medicine

Phytomedicine

Physical Medicine

Chiropractic Medicine

Homeopathic Medicine and many more

EXHIBITION

There will also be a stand for exhibition of Natural products with heavy media presence

BENEFITS OF ATTENDING:

Get Close-up View of Unique Private Investment Opportunities in Early, Later-Stage and Middle-Market Companies.

Network with Other Investment Professionals, Business Leaders, Top Venture Capitalists, and Successful Entrepreneurs.

Find out What Other Angel Investors, Venture Firms and Private Equity Funds are Looking for Today When Making New Investments.

Meet the Management of Undiscovered Companies with Breakthrough Technologies and Exciting New Business Ideas.

Save Valuable Time by Learning about Dynamic New Companies that Have Been Pre-Screened Especially for this Event.

Enjoy Being Part of a World-Class Event for the Investment Community

BENEFITS OF PRESENTING

Capitalize on the Prestige of Being Selected for the Event.

For a Change, Generate Serious Competition for your Deal.

Forge Relationships with Leading VCs, Angels & Private Investors.

Get Valuable Input from Partners of Foremost Investment Groups.

Save Substantial Time Finding and Reaching Qualified Investors.

Learn How your People Work and Communicate Under Pressure.

THEME: Integrative Approach to HealthCare.

We are looking forward to seeing you at the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Conference -2019 in Ghana, West Africa. The host institution is Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine.