Krofrom Market: Finance Ministry gives KMA green light to secure funds for its completion

The abandoned infamous Krofrom Market Project in Kumasi has received relief after the Ministry of Finance approved a decision by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to contract a loan facility for the completion of the project.



The contracting of the facility became necessary after the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), through the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, received “No Objection and Support” letters from the Finance Ministry.

Addressing Assembly Members on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Kumasi, during the 1st Ordinary Meeting of the 4th Session of the 7th Assembly, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of KMA, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi said Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has approved a loan to the assembly for the construction and completion of the project.

“The Ministry of Finance, after inspecting the market, has given the Assembly ‘the go-ahead’ to contract a load to complete the 12-year-old abandoned market and Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has approved the loan facility. The consultant for the project, Avantgarde Design Services, has called the contractors back to the site and very soon works will start,” the Mayor boastfully said.

The market which was initiated in 2007 by former president John Kufuor as part of his Jubilee Projects, was abandoned in 2008 due to lack of funds.

The market, which is ultramodern by design, when completed will accommodate 500 stores and shelves and will enhance business activities in the metropolis.

The market had become a haven for reptiles, weeds and other animals, as well as notorious criminals, who are terrorizing the residents.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah