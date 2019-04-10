GNTDA Holds Graduation Ceremony

The Nsawkaw branch of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNDTA), has held a graduation for 16 apprentices who have been undertraining for the past three years under the theme; Empowering Artisans to Boost Ghana’s Economic Growth.

Mrs. Mary Misaa Ameyaw the zonal chairman of the association, urged the graduates to keep in touch in with their trainers and solicit for help whenever the need arise and appealed to government to support the artisan industry since their work is equally important to boost the economy.

The Brong Ahafo regional chairman of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association, Mr. Asante Addo Samuel urged the artisans to abreast themselves with new ideas in the industry and to continue learning to upgrade themselves.

Mr. Asante appealed to authorities to pay more attention to the youth in the artisan industry and support them with the needed materials to help them acquire the needed skills as it contributes to solving the youth unemployment situation in the country.

He called on the graduates to be sincere, honest and render good services to their clients and stressed the need for them to cultivate good habits of savings, so they would be able to plug back their profits to expand their businesses urged them to fulfill their obligation as citizens by paying their taxes.

On her part, the District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh tasked the graduates to make difference in their field of work by adhering to the ethics of customer care for the success of their vocation.

She said good customer care could help them to increase their clients and help promote their businesses.

The DCE later presented four electric sewing machines to obedient and hardworking graduates to set them up in their business.