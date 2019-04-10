Establish regional printing centers for basic school examinationQuestions - Educationist tells Government

An Educationist, Mr Richard Akwasi Asante, says government should as immediate as possible, establish basic examination printing centers in all the regions.

The centers, according to him, will print questions for the district common examination for basic schools.

Speaking to the media, Mr Asante, noted that when the centers are established, government can achieve its objectives behind the Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) policy.

According to him, the current state of the basic education in Ghana can never be free and compulsory if government does not bear the examination fees currently paid by parents.

He regretted some basic schools in the country, charge pupils between Gh20 and Gh50, as examination fees, which serve as an obstacle since most parents in both urban and rural areas can't afford such fees.

Such obstacle, he said, will mud the importance of the FCUBE programme adding all sort of payment must be ceased to make basic education free and compulsory.

According to him, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) can jointly bear the cost for establishing the centers.

Mr. Asante, therefore, commended the government for absorbing the registration fees for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which will help enhance the compulsory aspect of the FCUBE programme.

Source: Thepressradio.com/ Ogyem Solomon