US$2b Sinohydro Deal: Breakdown Of Projects Under Phase One

Each of Ghana’s 16 regions will benefit from the Sinohydro arrangement, with hospital projects, the extension of electricity to rural communities, and construction of court and residential buildings for the Judicial Service, landfill sites and industrial parks.

The $2 billion Master Project Support was agreed between Ghana and China in 2018 to address major infrastructure challenges in the country.

Under the deal, Sinohydro Group Limited of China will provide the infrastructure of the government's choice in exchange for Ghana's refined bauxite.

The first phase of the project, costing $646.6 million begins with the Tamale Interchange project.

The projects under Phase 1, which have been approved by Parliament are:

Lot 1 – Construction of Accra Inner City Roads. A total of eighty-four (84) kilometres of roads located in Trobu, Anyaa-Sowutoum, Dome-Kwabenya, Adenta and Teshie will be constructed;

Lot 2 – Construction of Kumasi and Mampong Inner City Roads. A total of one hundred (100) kilometres of inner-city roads will be constructed in Kumasi and Mampong. In Kumasi, the affected road networks are in Manhyia, Suame, Tafo Pankrono, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Oforikrom, Subin, Nhyiaeso and Bantama;

Lot 3 – Construction of the Tamale Interchange;

Lot 4 – Construction of the PTC Roundabout Interchange, in Sekondi-Takoradi, the first interchange in the western part of our country;

Lot 5 – Dualisation of the Adenta-Dodowa Road. Fourteen (14) kilometres of the Adenta-Dodowa Road will be dualised so as to reduce congestion, improve road safety, and reduce travel times on the corridor;

Lot 6 – Construction of Sunyani Inner City and Berekum Township Roads. A total of thirty-nine (39) kilometres of roads will be constructed in Sunyani and Berekum Township. In Sunyani, twenty-nine (29) kilometres of inner-city roads will be constructed, whilst Berekum Township will see ten (10) kilometres of its roads constructed;

Lot 7 – Construction of Prestea Township and Cape Coast Inner City Roads. A total of thirty-two (32) kilometres of roads will be constructed in Cape Coast and Prestea. In Cape Coast, twenty-two kilometres (22) of inner-city roads will be constructed, whilst Prestea Township will see ten (10) kilometres of roads constructed;

Lot 8 – Upgrading of Selected Feeder Roads in Ashanti and Western Regions. Sixty-eight (68) kilometres of feeder roads in Ashanti and Western North regions will be rehabilitated. The roads that will be rehabilitated are mainly in communities that have bauxite deposits;

Lot 9 – Rehabilitation of Akim Oda-Ofoase Road. This lot involves the rehabilitation of the thirty-eight (38) kilometre Akim Oda-Ofoase road, which is part of the trunk road network, IR3, and passes through several rural communities that connect Akim Oda to Ofoase;

Lot 10 – Construction of the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road of the Eastern Corridor. This will involve the construction of the sixty-six (66) kilometre section of the Eastern Corridor Road between Hohoe to Jasikan and Dodo Pepesu;

Under Phase 2 of the Sinohydro deal, which will come on stream after approval by Parliament, an additional 1,300 kilometres of roads, 3 interchanges, and 69 steel bridges will be constructed, at an estimated $850 million dollars.

