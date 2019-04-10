Nana Akineasen Sago I; the new face of traditional rulership in Nkwanta

Nana Akineasen Sago I

Nana Akineasen Sago I, known in private life as Ekpentey Botwey David has become the fourth person, to ascend the throne of rulership as the Chief of Nkwanta, within the Akyode Traditional Area. He succeeds the late Nana Awuku Cha Abii, who died about four years ago.

He was enstooled together with:

Nana Dawud Chedre Brenai II (Kue Wura),

Nana Ogagya Ompah Kwasi I (Apegyahene),

Nana Abubakari Morlah I (Mawherehene), Nana Aliya Issor-Nyina I (Mawherehemaa) and Nana Yajoiri Kofi II (Tindana Akura Kpassa), after going through the necessary rites.

The six new Chiefs were outdoored on Saturday 6th in a colourful event, graced by representatives from government, prominent Chiefs from far and near, including the Adele and Trobo tribes of Nkwanta, following the taking Oath of Allegiance at Shiare (the ancestral home of the Akyode tribe), on Thursday.

Nana Akineasen Sago I, in his address, pledge his total commitment towards the enhancement of peace and development of Nkwanta.

"I am aware of the problems associated with all matters in Nkwanta but I am committed to work with my people of Akyode and the other ethnic groups to bring about peace and development".

"I want to say that my doors are opened to every individual with constructive ideas that will help my reign to enhance the living conditions of my people".

He admonished the youth to eschew social vices and take keen interest in their education in order to build a stronger community of Nkwanta in the future.

"Nananom, education is the bedrock for development in every society and the people of Akyode are not left out. I would like to entreat our youth to take their education seriously. Parents should also endeavour to give the needed support to their wards during their school going period." he said.

"I want to also encourage our youth to eschew themselves from social vices that will tanish the image and the reputation of the Akyode people living in Nkwanta."

Nana Obonbo Sewura Lupuwura II, the Paramount Chief and President of the Akyode Traditional Council asked the people of Nkwanta to let go of litigation and agitations of the past, and focus on the progress and development of Nkwanta.

"Chieftaincy today is not about war, is not about litigation and is not about I will not agree. It is about what I can do for my people. In all, today's event is an exhibition of peace in Nkwanta and I must say, it has brought a lot of money into the pockets of a lot of people already".

"I want to appeal to you all to let go of issues of the past and push for the prevalence of peace and development of the area. After all, it's development we want".

"To you the youth, you're our source of enjoyment and at the source of our problems at the same time. Wars would not help, insults would not help, backbiting would not help. Look at yourselves and ask 'what can I do for Nkwanta' - that's what you'll be remembered for when you're gone".

Torgbui Fiti Amenya V, the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, who was the special guest of honour for the coronation, tasked the new Chiefs to dignify themselves, in order to command the outmost respect of their people and for the Chieftaincy Institution.

The Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive and the Deputy Regional Minister, who both represented the government threw their support and readiness to work with the Chiefs in order to ensure the rapid development of the area.

By: Abdul-Iddrisu Faisel