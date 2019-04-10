Savannah region to get police training school

The newly created Savannah region is set to get a Police Training School to be located at Busunu, a suburb of Damongo, the Savannah regional Capital.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr.David Asante-Apeatu whilst on a working visit to the area disclosed that the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo has taken keen notice of the recent rise in criminal cases in the region and was forlorn about the situation.

In an address to the Yagbonwura and his elders at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo, he said part of his visit was to inspect the parcel to land allocated to the Ghana Police Service for the purpose of putting up a Police Training School and to observe the flashpoints of crime in the region for appropriate action.

The hitherto vast nature of the Northern region according to him, made the work of the police very cumbersome and impeded their smooth and effective operations.

He was optimistic that with the help of the youth,crime rate in the region and district would be reduced to the barest minimum and law and order maintained for sustained growth and development of the new region.

He further stated that his continuous travel across the country and interaction with the people will afford him the opportunity to gather first-hand information on crime rate and proffer solutions where prudent.

He congratulated Yagbonwura and his elders for attaining the status of a region-Savannah region, adding that, the Ghana Police Service was proud to associate with the newly carved Savannah region.

The Yagbonwura, in turn, applauded the Inspector-General of Police for making time to visit the new region.

He made a passionate appeal to the IGP to effectively equip the police service in the region with the necessary machinery to enable them clampdown on crime and maintain law and order.

The IGP was in the company of the Director General of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Simon Afeku; other Commissioners of Police, the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Timothy Yoosa Bonga; the West Gonja District Chief Executive, hon.Saeed Muhazu Jibreal and other high powered officials of the Ghana Police Service.