Ghana, Korea To Modernise, Digitise Customs

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Kofi Nti, described the signing of the pact as a significant milestone for CEPS.

He said the MoU with Korea would help increase surveillance and capacity building to mobilise more revenue for development.

The Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Kim Sungsoo, also commenting of the MoU said it would aid government’s “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda because whatever innovations Ghana was going to benefit from, has been recognised by the world as efficient.”

A new system, UNIPASS, which will include a clearance management system, a cargo management system, an information management system and an administration system, will be deployed as part of the collaboration.

Ghana Link Network Services with its Korean partner, CUPIA Korea Customs will implement the UNIPASS.

Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services, Nick Danso Adjei, said the UNIPASS will deliver the services needed for a single window.

—Adomonline