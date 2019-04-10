GSA Holds Send-Off For Dr. Poku Adusei

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has bid farewell to Dr. Poku Adusei, Deputy Director General in charge of General Services (DDG-G), who is leaving the Authority to head the legal team of the National Communications Authority (NCA), after a one-and-a-half year of service.

Dr. Adusei was appointed GSA’s DDG-G on September 1, 2017.

Prior to his appointment, he was a Senior Lecturer at the School of Law at the University of Ghana.

The Deputy Director General (Operations) Mr Charles Amoako, who chaired the function, rated highly the appreciable contribution of Dr. Adusei towards the growth of the Authority in his short stay.

He further indicated specifically that Dr. Adusei helped in the enactment of the GSA Bill.

“Dr. Poku Adusei will be remembered for his contribution towards the enactment of our Bill,” Mr. Amoako stated.

In his goodbye message, Dr. Adusei expressed his profound appreciation to management and all staff of the GSA for the love shown to him in his line of duty.

He advised that going forward all GSA staff must work with a team spirit and also be professional in whatever they do.

“In our professional works, let us endeavour to stick to what we believe in and with team work, we will make GSA great,” he counselled.

Various solidarity messages from staff of the organisation described Dr. Adusei’s contribution to the GSA since he assumed office as significant and worthy of commendation.