Driver Jailed For Butchering Uncle

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 28-year-old driver, who inflicted cutlass wounds on his uncle during a fight at Teshie, Accra, to three years imprisonment in hard labour.

Isaac Sowah was ordered by the court to pay compensation of GHc1,000 to mitigate the expenses incurred by the uncle.

Sowah, who was charged with causing unlawful harm, pleaded guilty and prayed the court to have mercy on him.

The court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko, convicted Sowah on his plea.

She said that Sowah did not waste the court's time and had not violated the law previously.

According to the court, Sowah, who is married with three kids, has shown remorse in court.

It, therefore, slapped the three-year jail term on him.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant is Emmanuel Armah Tetteh, an uncle of Sowah.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said there has been protracted feud between the convict and complainant, who reside in the same house at Teshie.

He said on March 16, this year, at about 2000 hours, Mr. Tetteh, after eating in his room, came out to wash his hands outside.

The prosecution said not long afterwards, Sowah heard an unusual noise suggesting that a stone had been thrown into his room.

Prosecution said this compelled Sowah to come out of his room to find out what was amiss, adding that he confronted his uncle who was then outside over the issue and this generated into an argument.

Prosecution said Sowah became so furious that he went into his room and pulled a sharp cutlass and attacked his uncle.

He said in the process Sowah's uncle sustained several wounds on his right hand and head and started bleeding profusely.

The prosecution said the complainant managed to escaped and rushed to the Nungua Domestic Violence and Victim's Support Unit where he was given a medical report form to seek treatment.

He said when the complainant returned with the medical report form, Sowah was arrested but efforts to retrieve the said cutlass proved futile.

The prosecution said Sowah denied using a cutlass but a piece of roofing sheet to injure the complainant.

—GNA