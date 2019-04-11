Modern Ghana logo

11.04.2019 General News

Woman Dumps 5-Year-Old Son Into Well

Staff Writer
The suspected murderer led family members to the crime scene where the lifeless of her was found floating face down.

Rita led family members to the crime scene where the body of Joseph was found floating in the well. Bewildered residents of Ogone as well as surrounding communities, gathered at the crime scene to after hearing the news.

It is unclear what may have compelled the suspect to throw her own son into a well but some residents who spoke on anonymity attributed it to economic hardship. They claimed the father of the child abandoned him and the mother.

The body of the boy has been taken to the Atua Government Hospital for autopsy while investigations continue.

—Myjoyonline

