Dumsor 90% Ending With 600MW Restored

Ghana National Gas Company Limited has stated that the connection of gas pipelines from the western part of the country to the Volta River Authority (VRA) and West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAGPCo) is 90 per cent complete.

Ghana Gas can now transport about 110 million cubic feet of gas daily to VRA to generate 600 megawatts of power for Ghana.

According to the company, power supply would now be stable throughout Ghana since there is now enough power.

Ernest Owusu Bempah, Head of Communication, Ghana Gas, disclosed this at a press briefing in Takoradi after he led some journalists in the area to inspect the progress of work at the Regulating and Metering Station of Ghana Gas at Aboadze in the Western Region.

He said the tie-in was supposed to be completed on April 12, 2019, but due to the hard work of the engineers, it had been completed ahead of time.

He explained that the shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Plant in the Western Region is to allow for the interconnection of the Ghana Gas pipes to those of WAGPCo and VRA.

He said with the project now complete, there would not be power outages anymore.

This is because of the daily supply of 110 cubic feet of gas from Ghana Gas and about 90 million cubic feet of gas from Nigeria Gas to VRA to generate 500 megawatts of power.

“If we are able to fully complete the project, it will produce about 60 million cubic feet of gas which would generate 400 megawatts of electricity to add to the WAGPCo one from Nigeria,” he said.

He added that “with the Akosombo Hydro power adding up 900 megawatts, the country has more than enough power to not experience any power outages.”

