Gov’t To Construct 50 Steel Bridges

Government and Czech Republic have signed a € 47 million credit facility for the construction of 50 steel bridges in Ghana.

The bridges are to be constructed in selected communities across the country as part of the President Akufo-Addo’s led Government infrastructure works.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Amoako-Atta and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ghana, signed the agreement in Accra for the design, supply and installation of the small and medium steel bridges.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made the disclosure to journalists on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Accra.

He says the “project involves the design, supply and installation of steel components for the construction of new bridges and replaces some existing bridges on rivers and pedestrian bridges including the execution of all sub-structure works and approach road works.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said “according to the agreement the Department of Feeder Roads will have 20 bridges, the Ghana Highway Authority 20 bridges and the Department of Urban Roads 10 bridges.”

The project is estimated to be completed within a period of twenty-four (24) months from the commencement date,” he announced.

The core objectives of the project, he said, include satisfying the basic human needs by increasing accessibility to hospitals, schools and other social/ cultural facilities which are greatly hampered due to lack of bridges at river crossing points.

According to the Minister, “It is also to remove traffic bottleneck at river crossings and improve the movement of goods and people within the areas of influence.”

He added that “it is expected that by the end of the project execution, all year round access to schools, hospitals and markets will be provided thus eliminating interruptions in transporting people, farm produce and other items during the rainy seasons.

This should also increase incomes of the people living along and within the project areas.”

—Daily Guide