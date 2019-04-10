Robber Grabbed In Action

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested the leader of a robbery gang that allegedly attacked a timber company at Timber Market in Accra last Saturday.

The suspect has been identified by the police as Richmond Ansah Otman, 30.

The acting Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kweku Boadu Peprah, who briefed DAILY GUIDE, said the timely intervention of the police saved the company from the robbery attack last Saturday evening, around 4:30pm.

He said police had information that the suspect was planning a robbery attack on the timber company and wanted men who could help him carry out the attack.

He continued that police asked the source to feign interest in the said robbery operation and so a date was agreed upon by the suspects for the attack.

The commander said on that fateful day, the police proceeded to lay ambush on the premises of the company, where the suspects had planned to attack.

“Few minutes later, the armed robbers numbering about four and riding on two motorbikes arrived at the scene. Armed with machetes and a jack knife, they first approached the shop attendants”, he narrated.

He noted that police at that point closed in and in an attempt to apprehend the suspect, he targeted the suspect who was still wearing a helmet and he pulled a jack knife on the police.

DCOP Oppong Preprah averred that at the point, the police officer fired him on the leg to subdue him.

“Suspect was disarmed and arrested and when a search was conducted on him, police discovered a 32 round of 9mm ammunition in a bag he was carrying,” he disclosed.

He said the suspect was later sent to the police hospital for treatment due to his condition but during the night, he tried to escape from the hospital and was re-arrested.

“Suspect is still at the hospital and being treated but under tight security. Police are still conducting investigations into the matter,” he revealed.

—Daily Guide