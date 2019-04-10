Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa's Economic Woes?...
10.04.2019

My Queen And I Appreciate Your Messages - Rev. Stephen Sakyi After 24th Anniversary

Rex Krampa
‘Thank God for His faithfulness. Today [2nd April 2019] is our 24th anniversary. Celebrate with us,’ Esther Sakyi, wife of Rev. Stephen A. Sakyi wrote. Her post, in few seconds, attracted hundreds of well-wishers including church members.

Interestingly, the youth were much more engaging in their response, giving me a sense they see the couple as role models. Rev. Stephen A. Sakyi, upon noticing this, wrote this to them: ‘My Queen and I appreciate your messages and best wishes on our 24th anniversary. May God give you double of what you wished us. May your marriages be perfect to God’s glory.’

The couple are residents of Sogakope, and together they lead the flock in Assemblies of God Ghana, Redemption Valley, Sogakope.

