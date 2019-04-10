2nd Lady Samira's Library-In-A-Box Project Reaches Ho Cluster Of Schools

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) has donated books to the Mawuli Basic A, B and C Cluster of schools in the Ho Municipality, in the Volta Region.

The project dubbed "Library-In-A-Box", is an initiative of the Second Lady of Ghana, Hajia Mrs Samira Bawumia to provide books that are essential to improving learning outcomes in schools, across Ghana.

The Library-In-A-Box project endeavours to distribute about five hundred thousand (500, 000) books in secured boxes to schools with poorly-stocked or no libraries in the country, within a six-year period.

In an interview, Mrs Bawumia indicated that the project is inspired by her passion to improve literacy and cultivate a reading culture among pupils in Ghana.

"Reading opens our eyes to the imaginary. It is our window to the rest of the world. I want our kids to open up their imagination. They should be able to explore the world through reading", she noted.

So far, about forty thousand (40,000) books have been distributed to over sixty (60) schools across ten regions in Ghana.

Mrs. Bawumia, through SEHP, has initiated a number of interventions in the areas of health, education and empowerment, with special emphasis on women. Notable amongst them is the 'Safe Delivery Project', an initiative that seeks to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in deprived communities.

The Safe Delivery project is expected to distribute one hundred thousand (100,000) birth kits to expectant mothers in their third trimester, in deprived communities. The project has, additionally, trained traditional birth attendants and several health workers.

SEHP has also equipped selected health facilities in deprived communities in Ghana. So far, SEHP has retooled the Tamale Teaching Hospital, other four (4) health centres, and ten (10) Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds with necessary medical and surgical equipment, as well as medical consumables.

SEHP with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched a Coalition of People against Sexual and Gender Based Violence and Harmful Practices (CoPASH).

CoPASH will spearhead a national response to the issues of SGBV/HPs including case management and increasing prevention efforts in Ghana. The goal of CoPASH is to bring together agencies, organizations and individuals who are passionate about the rights of women and girls, to advocate for better case management for SGBV victims throughout the nation.